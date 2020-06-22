COVID-19: Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao tells staff aged over 55 to stay at home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases among police staffers, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has issued a set of instructions to keep his staff safe.

Personnel aged above 55 years have been told to stay home, but not to leave the city and to use the services of Home Guards. No member of the public should enter the police station, but arrangements should be made to interact with them and receive complaints on the station premises.

Staff have been directed to maintain social distance, wear masks and gloves during such interactions. "Hosyala, Cheetah and Cobra patrolling staff should not enter police stations unnecessarily and must wear masks and use sanitiser. Avoid arresting accused persons, but if inevitable, the arrest process should be completed outside, with permission from ACPs and DCPs. Police inspectors should arrange for wedding halls with hot water and toilet facility, to accommodate at least 25 staff," Rao stated.

Cops have been advised to drink hot water, bathe in stations, and use sanitiser, masks and PPE kits. He also advised his team to use technology while making arrests and recovering property, and ensure that vehicles are sanitised every day.

Officers should get health updates of staffers who test positive, and ensure that staff from North Karnataka do not leave Bengaluru.