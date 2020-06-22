STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watch out for this 'space': Inspired by ISRO, 11-year-old Bengaluru boy launches website

Sparsh Bhowmick, decided to channelize his energy into learning website designing and eventually came up with www.letsexplorespace.com - a site that provides latest news on different space missions.

Published: 22nd June 2020

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking inspiration from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a 11-year-old boy in Bengaluru decided to make the best use of his lockdown activity time by creating his own website on space-related matters.

Sparsh Bhowmick, of Greenwood High International School, decided to channelize his energy into learning website designing and eventually came up with www.letsexplorespace.com - a site that provides the latest news on different space missions.

Some of the many topics, Sparsh has blogged about on the site include- SpaceX flight to the International Space Station (ISS), India’s future attempt to soft land on the moon through Chandrayaan-3, US astronaut Sunita Williams’ flight to space, India’s Gaganyaan mission, among others.

“I started website learning in May during my school vacations and then building the site, which was published later that month. I am deeply inspired by ISRO. We have a rocket scientist in our neighbourhood who works for ISRO and I was inspired by my interactions with her when Chandrayaan-2 launch happened,” he told TNIE.

Sparsh has also made a few science related models for school projects on topics related to fuel and robotics and his website has already garnered traction from audience across seven countries including India, US, UAE, Japan, China, France and Italy.

“My aim is to keep the content short and impactful, I may venture into more interactive modes like video or webcasts in the future,” said Sparsh, who also has other interests like hockey, cricket and football.

“I knew nothing in the beginning but thanks to a user-friendly artificial intelligence-driven interface from a website, I could learn quickly. I also referred to a book on HTML that my mother bought for me. There were places I needed adult supervision because it involved setting up some accounts and payments that children are not allowed to,” he explained.

Speaking to TNIE, his mother, Pallavi, said, “He has developed an interest in the subject from the last two years. What started as a playful interest in building space models from lego has graduated into a possible career interest.

"He has also chosen Sriharikota as the next family holiday destination. We take a lot of pride in what he has been able to achieve on his own on his website. It gives him great technical as well as subject matter exposure and helps him spend his time constructively," she added.

