After three months, Minto Eye Hospital resumes service

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After three months, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital opened its gates to patients on Monday. Due to the ongoing pandemic, hospitals under Bangalore Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI) were shut as they were not treating non-Covid ailments, causing hardships for the economically weaker sections of society. Dr CR Jayanthi, Director and Dean of BMCRI said, “As underprivileged patients were suffering because of the halt in non-Covid treatments, we decided to resume services. In the first phase, we have opened Minto Eye Hospital out patient department. In the second phase, we will open Victoria Hospital for OPD, dermatology, orthopaedic and ENT. However, no surgeries will be performed.”

On Monday, 40 patients visited Minto Ophthalmic Hospital. The staff has ensured that all precautionary measures are in place. It takes a little longer for the doctor to attend as after one patient leaves, the place is sanitised before allowing the next patient.Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital said, “Now, we will take more time to see one patient. However, we need to take utmost care as in this discipline, we have to come in close contact with patients.

Also, conjunctival tears can carry the virus. We are opening the non-Covid services at a time when cases are only going up by thousands every day.” This apart, Dr Sujatha pointed out that the eye-checking devices have transparent sheets between them to reduce contact with patients. Right now, Minto Eye Hospital has 300 beds among which 100 are designated for Covid patients, although they have no patients now.

Precautionary measures taken

Patient is first screened at entrance

Details of patient are collected

Symptoms of patient will be noted

Patient will be asked if he/she is from containment zones

If Covid symptoms are detected, they will be sent to Victoria Hospital for testing