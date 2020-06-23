STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru count tops Karnataka graph for the fourth day, 5 die

For the fourth day in a row, Bengaluru has contributed the highest number of positive cases, compared to other districts in Karnataka.

A police woman pays tribute to an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Wilson Garden police station, who died of Covid-19 recently, in Bengaluru | shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the fourth day in a row, Bengaluru has contributed the highest number of positive cases, compared to other districts in Karnataka. Of 249 cases reported on Monday, 126 were from Bengaluru, with the state tally at 9,399. “Karnataka is maintaining a healthy recovery rate of 61.39 per cent, and mortality rate remains low at 1.49 per cent. We are effectively tracing all contacts of positive cases within 24 hours, and every inter-state arrival is being quarantined for 14 days,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Of the total cases, 57 are still having their contacts traced, and 47 have Influenza Like Illness. Five deaths took the toll to 142.These include a 60-year-old woman from Ballari with ILI, fever, cough, breathlessness and uncontrolled diabetes, who was admitted on June 17 and passed away on Monday. A 90-year-old man from Ramanagara, whose contact was under tracing, was asymptomatic, had hypertension and died at his residence on June 20. A 45-year-old man from Bengaluru with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, fever, cough, breathlessness and tuberculosis, was admitted on June 12 and died on June 15.

A 38-year-old woman from Bengaluru with SARI, fever, cough and breathlessness, was admitted on June 16 and died a day later. A 70-year-old man from Bengaluru with SARI, fever, cough, breathlessness and Ischemic heart disease was admitted and passed away on June 20.In Bengaluru’s count, 51 are still having their contacts traced and 35 have ILI. Maharashtra continues to be a big factor, accounting for 19 of 27 patients in Kalaburagi, 5 of 6 patients in Uttara Kannada, 8 of 14 cases in Udupi, one of 5 cases in Bagalkot, besides other cases. 

In Vijayapura, 6 of the 15 cases were primary contacts of a patient. Most of the 12 cases in Dakshina Kannada were returnees from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Sharjah. Patient 8065 turned out to be a super spreader in Davanagere, spreading the virus to 9 others on Monday.

