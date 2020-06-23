Businessman kills kin, ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman named Amit Agarwal allegedly killed several members of his family and then committed suicide in Kolkata on Monday. Mahadevapura police said that based on information they received from the Kolkata police, they went to the accused’s apartment on Monday.

When they received no answer, they broke open the lock to find the body of his wife Shilpi Agarwal lying on the kitchen floor next to a cupboard. Police said that only a postmortem report would ascertain whether she had been murdered.

Police found a suicide note in the apartment, allegedly written by Amit, saying that he had killed his wife and then killed himself. Police have registered a case of murder. Shilpi and Amit had not been living together for the past two years, due to marital discord, police said.

They have a 10-year-old son. Police said he took his son to Kolkata and dropped the boy off at a relative’s house and went to the house of his in-laws, where he allegedly shot and killed his mother-in-law. His father-in-law locked him in a room, where police later found him dead. He appeared to have turned the gun on himself, Kolkata police said.