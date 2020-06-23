Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy calls sealing strategy ineffective, seeks 20-day complete lockdown in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS legislative party chief HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lashed out at the state government for its allegedly ineffective sealing down strategies to contain spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, HD Kumaraswamy insisted that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should order a complete lockdown, at least in Bengaluru for the next 20 days to save lives of citizens and warned that the state will head the Brazil way if lockdown is not implemented. The Karnataka government on Monday had decided to seal off adjoining roads from where cases emanate in wards that have reported more than 3-4 cases. Kumaraswamy called this strategy futile.

"Today India is among the countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases and the problem must be seen in conjunction with our high density of population compared to other countries. A rapid increase is observed in the days following the lifting of the lock-down. The question is, do we passively wait as the country is all set to overtake Brazil?," HD Kumaraswamy tweeted on Tuesday morning. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that selective seal-down in clusters had not served any purpose.

"I urge the Prime Minister to notice that the selective seal-down in containment zones has not served its purpose of arresting the pandemic and to impose a further 20 days national lock down. Lets not put economy ahead of peoples' safety. I urge @CMofKarnataka to immediately announce lockdown for 20 days, especially for Bengaluru. I also urge him to grant a compensation of at least Rs 5000 through DBT to all daily wage workers including cab/auto drivers and weavers.(SIC)" the former chief minister said.

The scathing statements from JD Kumaraswamy come barely two days after the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry lauded Karnataka's contact tracing mechanism and use of technology in containing the spread of COVID19.