Private hospitals deny Covid treatment to cardiologist 

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cardiologist from Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who tested positive on Sunday evening, was denied treatment by private hospitals when he tried to get admitted for Covid-19 treatment. He worked in the OPD section and did rounds of the in-patient department. He began suffering from fever, sore throat and bodyache, but was largely asymptomatic. Finally, he got admitted in the cardiac rehabilitation block of Jayadeva Hospital, which is separate from the main building.

“He went to many private hospitals, some said they were full and others were reluctant to admit him. Government rules mandate that they should admit corona patients. When private hospitals come for meetings, they agree to take part in the fight against Covid, but when it comes to their own colleague, they refuse treatment,” said Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Hospital.

Moreover, news of their colleague testing positive has left other doctors and nurses concerned for their own safety, as they see 800-1000 people per day in the outpatient section, and attend to over 500 in-patients. Around 15 primary contacts working with the cardiologist are said to be quarantined.

“Services should be restricted to emergency cases of heart failure. Routine check-ups can be postponed. Doctors in the OPD wear N95 masks but not PPE kits. With hundreds of patients frequenting the OPD, it is a risk for all the medicaldoctors, nurses and other support staff,” said a doctor.

Another doctor told TNIE, “For over two months during the lockdown, no one came to hospitals. Now they are visiting the OPD and not following social distancing. People can consult local doctors for routine check-ups and ECG, and send ECG reports to us on WhatsApp. One or two attendants accompany each patient, increasing exposure.”