RGUHS convocation on June 25, only Ph.D. students and medalists to attend

In all, 7421 students graduated in medical faculty, 3159 in dentistry, 4957 in AYUSH, 1335 in homeopathy, 3923 in pharmacy, 13,367 in nursing, and 2272 in physiotherapy and allied health courses.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Karnataka (Photo | medicaldialogues.in)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 22nd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Karnataka (RGUHS) will be held on June 25 at NIMHANS convention centre. Karnataka Governor Vajubai Vala will preside and confer the degrees to the students.

K Sudhakar, minister of medical education will be present online. Former director of Indian Institute of Science and member of Knowledge Commission Prof Balram will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Dr. L Aappaji, Prof of Pediatric oncology at KIDWAI Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, will receive an honorary doctorate degree during the 22nd annual convocation.

A total of 36,434 candidates will be conferred the degrees.

In all, 7421 students graduated in medical faculty, 3159 in dentistry, 4957 in AYUSH, 1335 in homeopathy, 3923 in pharmacy, 13,367 in nursing, and 2272 in physiotherapy and allied health courses.

The total number of gold medals instituted by the donors (78) and RGUHS (80) are 158. Besides, there will be 15 cash prizes.

The conferring of 80 medals by the university is the first of its kind.

Female candidates have bagged more gold medals than their male counterparts. A total of 99 female and 32 male students won gold medals. This brings the ratio to one is to three, said Vice-Chancellor Dr. S Sacchidanand.

Addressing the media, Dr. Sacchidanand said only the dignitaries, PhD students (54) and gold medallists (158 ) will be present at the convention hall.

In consonance with the PM's call to the youth to come up with new ideas, RGUHS started a Covid-19 innovative challenge 'Ideathon'. More than 1000 students and faculty members of affiliated colleges have registered for the Ideathon, said Dr. Sacchidanand.

