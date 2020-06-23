STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stepping up for lung space

Many eminent citizens have joined hands with commoners to save the prime lung space in Bengaluru – Cubbon Park – by urging to make it a ‘No Traffic Zone’.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens say reduction in emissions and noise pollution has impacted the flora, fauna and the city positively | Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many eminent citizens have joined hands with commoners to save the prime lung space in Bengaluru – Cubbon Park – by urging to make it a ‘No Traffic Zone’. Along with a signature campaign on Change.Org, members of Heritage Beku are also calling for awareness and attention of people. A letter 
petition is being sent to horticulture minister, BBMP Commissioner and all other stake holders to stop the entry of vehicles. 

“Cubbon Park, just like Lalbagh, should be a no vehicle zone. For three months there was no traffic movement on the roads inside it and the environmental space has only improved. Now with proper planning with the traffic police and experts, alternative roads can be thought of and improved, but the entry of vehicles should be stopped,” said  architect Naresh Narasimhan. 

In the campaign, citizens point that dramatic reduction in emissions and noise pollution  has impacted flora, fauna and the city positively. Cubbon Park is a prominent piece of natural heritage in Bengaluru and it’s the single largest public lung space in an increasingly polluted city. So it is critical that it be declared as a ‘No Traffic Zone’, which facilitates only pedestrians, cyclists, electric golf carts and events, including cultural events, said designer Prasad Bidapa. 

With the increasing instances of noise pollution, trees being damaged, loss of bird habitat, rash driving and heritage space being damaged, soon Cubbon Park will become a barren, full fledged thoroughfare, increasingly encroached by buildings and vehicles, dotted with only a few token trees, the petitioners noted. “We understand the government may find this uphill and try and drag their feet , given that the park is so close to heavy thoroughfare at Vidhana Soudha , MS Buildings and Govt offices. Even the move to declare Cubbon Park Traffic free on Saturdays and Govt Public Holidays (in addition to existing Sunday’s) had not been fully implemented by Traffic Police despite the Chief Secretary’s agreement to this decision (sic),” the petition stated. 

The petition has also got the backing of citizens like IISc professor Ashish Verma; retired Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde; Sudeept Maiti, senior manager, Integrated Transport, WRI- India; transportation expert Vinobha Isaac; environmental consultant Luke Dhanaraj; architect and ecologist Neelam Manjunath; and Sonali Kulkarni, urban transport planner and director of Urbanmorph, BYCS-India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp