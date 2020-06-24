Containment zones in Bengaluru rise to 501 across 46 wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru had 501 containment zones across the city on Tuesday and 46 wards had many such zones within their jurisdiction. This comes nearly a week after the BBMP deciding not to make the list public. “The increase in containment zones is an alert that a watch needs to be kept on these wards,” an official said.

Most cases are from Mangammanapalya, Kengeri, Singansadra, Hongasandra, Siddapura, Visvesapuram, Azad Nagar, Chamarajpet, KR Market, Chalavadipalya, Padarayanpura, Rayapuram, Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Bapuji Nagar and Sampangirama Nagar. The other wards where some cases have been reported are Bharathi Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Okalipuram, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Shanatala Nagar, Sudhama Nagar, Cottonpet, Binnypet, Hosahalli, Jnana Bharathi Nagar, Nayandahalli, Attiguppe, Hampi Nagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Lakkasandra, Bellandur, Koramanagala, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Srinagar, Gali Anjaneya Temple, Deepanjali Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Hosakerehalli, Girinagar, Katriguppe, Vidyapeeta, Ganesh Mandir, Pattabhiram Nagar, Byrasandra, Madiwala, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Yelachenahalli, Chikkalsandra, Billekahalli, Uttarahalli, Arakere, Gottigere, Konanakunte, Anjanapura and Hemmigepura.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that containment zones are increasing as cases are going up in the city. It is important for citizens to cooperate and follow all norms, he added. Meanwhile, the state government has issued instructions to set up fever clinics at all district-level hospitals and taluk-level hospitals, which can collect swab samples from SAR and ILI patients.

Private healthcare facilities too should be designated as fever clinics. The entire community health centres, and 50 per cent of primary and urban health centres to be converted exclusively into fever centres. All fever clinics should also be swab collection centres and the remaining PHCs which are not fever clinics should upload the details of ILI/SARI cases on the fever clinic portal. Fever clinics must report cases referred from Apthamitra and follow up on people who have visited the clinics but not referred for swab testing or collection.