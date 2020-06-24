On a safety spree

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gone are the days one could browse freely through a mall for some window shopping. Pre-COVID, heading out for some retail therapy didn’t need a second thought. While the same carefree attitude is no longer present, the experience doesn’t have to be all that daunting either. A few precautions can go a long way and according to experts, the first step begins right in front of your own wardrobe.

“Think about what you want versus what you need,” says Sayesha Sachdev, creative director of city-based sustainable fashion brand Core. Given the need for social distancing right now, simple questions about being able to repurpose an already existing garment in your closet might help keep you safer. But for times when stepping out for something is necessary, don’t spend too long in a store.

“Outlets are designed to make you shop, things are placed strategically for you to make an impulse decision. But going in with a clear mind about what you want to buy can make you spend lesser time in a shop,” suggests Sachdev.

But what’s a shopping spree without some trial room modelling? But while trying on clothes is currently not allowed or recommended, Dr Pratik Patil reiterates the golden rules of wearing a mask and washing your hands and sanitising regularly.

“Staffers at shops should ideally iron clothes between trials as an added protection measure,” points out the consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. And since washing your day-out clothes is key, the outfit you choose also plays an important role. Shweta Singh, an assistant professor at Vogue Institute of Art and Design, says polyester clothes would be easier to clean and dry, especially during the monsoon season. “While looking at clothes, use your non-dominant hand more. You’d be less likely to touch your face with the same hand,” she adds.

And for those who miss stepping into a trial room, Sachdev recommends looking at apps or platforms that recreate the experience virtually. Constant sanitising in between trials could ruin the durability of an outfit but a feature like this can change the future of shopping, she says, adding that she too is looking at rolling out such a feature for her brand in 5-6 months.

Trial and error