Rise in COVID cases prompts Vidyarthi Bhavan to suspend dine-in service

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spike in number of coronavirus cases in the city has prompted Vidyarthi Bhavan to stop its dine-in service from June 27 onwards.The iconic restaurant in Basavanagudi, known for its hot benne dose for over seven decades, had brought much cheer among its regular clients when it opened its doors to customers while taking precautions about social distancing, earlier this month. They can now take heart from the fact that the eatery is continuing online delivery.

“We are voluntarily shutting down the dine-in service because of the sudden raise in number of COVID-19 cases. We are hearing a lot about the spread of infection due to community gathering and the second wave of cases of infections hitting us. It’s a decision we took as a precaution,” Arun Adiga, managing director of the restaurant, says, adding, “Due to the safety concerns, many people prefer to place orders online. They can also call us directly, and we tell them the time to come and pick up the order.” The restaurant hasn’t decided about reopening as of now. It completely depends on the number of cases. We are just going with the flow,” adds Adiga.