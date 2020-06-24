Total discharges cross 6,000-mark, 322 positives reported 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state crossed 6,000 discharges on Tuesday, it also recorded 322 fresh Covid-19 positive cases with Bengaluru Urban again topping the list of districts, reporting 107 positives. The total number of discharges was 274, taking the total to 6,004, while the total positive cases were 9,721. Of the 322 new cases, the number of interstate passengers was 64 and international passengers five.

The state also recorded eight deaths taking the toll to 142. Six of them were from Bengaluru Urban, while one each was from Dakshina Kannada and Ballari. An 85-year-old woman with fever and ILI, admitted on June 17, died on Monday. An 81-year-old man with ILI and hypertension, was admitted on June 19 and died on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man with fever, cough and breathlessness was admitted on June 19 and died the same day. A 67-year-old man with SARI was admitted on June 20, and died the following day. A 40-year-old man with SARI, fever, cough and hypertension died on June 21. A 47-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and SARI died June 20.

In Dakshina Kannada, a 70-year-old diabetic man, who was a chronic smoker and a SARI patient, got admitted on June 10 and died on Tuesday. In Ballari, an 85-year-old woman with SARI was admitted on June 17 and died on Monday.Ballari reported 53 cases, Bidar 22, Vijaypura 16, Udupi 11, Gadag nine, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar eight each, Hassan seven, Kalaburgi six, Chikkaballapur and Shivamogga five each, Dharwad, Tumakuru, Koppal and Chamrajanagar four each, Raichur and Uttara Kannada three each, Mandya, Belagavi, Haveri and Davanagere two each and Kodagu one case. The number of ICU patients went up from 80 to 120.

Mangaluru fish vendor tests +ve

Mangaluru: A fish vendor tested Covid positive on Tuesday, sparking panic at the fishing harbour and among his customers. The vendor from Ekkur area was said to be collecting fish from Bunder area and selling it in different parts of the city. His primary contacts are being traced.

