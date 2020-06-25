STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cubbon Road will open to traffic soon

Vehicle users on the spacious and scenic Cubbon Road have been put to much inconvenience this past month due to the ongoing construction work for Phase-II of Bangalore Metro.

Ongoing construction work for Metro Phase-II on Cubbon Road in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: Vehicle users on the spacious and scenic Cubbon Road have been put to much inconvenience this past month due to the ongoing construction work for Phase-II of Bangalore Metro. A concrete deck being installed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at the junction of Cubbon Road and Kamaraj Road has halved the space on this stretch. Work is now set to be completed in a month’s time.

The deck or bridge along the surface of the road will have an underpass beneath to connect the public to the upcoming MG Road underground station on the Nagawara-Gottigere Line.  “Unlike in the case of Phase-I where steel decks were erected at Chickpet, Majestic and K R Market stations, which we had to remove after work was completed, we are putting up concrete decks here. A similar deck is also being readied at Vellara Junction,” said Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan.The sturdy deck, which runs 4m wide, is being laid in order to ensure that vehicular traffic need not be disturbed due to the underground work going on below, he added.

Around 50 per cent of the work has been completed at both Vellara Junction and Cubbon Road. “Cubbon Road will be widened and fully opened to traffic within a month’s time. In fact, the lockdown helped us carry out work faster than expected, due to the absence of vehicular traffic,” Chavan said.The underpass below will provide passage to the MG Road UG Station from the Army Public School side.

“Passengers coming from Nagawara or Gottigere can alight at the underground station of MG Road and use the existing elevated station to reach any station on the East-West Line of Phase-I. This underground station is of crucial importance from the connectivity point of view,” he added.The other end of Kamaraj Road, that touches MG Road, has been shut since June 2019 and will remain so till June 2023, in connection with the MG Road underground station work.

