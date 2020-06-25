Doctors’ advice: Go on self-imposed lockdown

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stay indoors -- this is the doctors’ prescription for Bengalureans. The doctors’ concern and the advisory comes in the wake of Bengaluru Urban recording 834 Covid cases in the last five days. It has so far recorded the highest number at 1,678 cases for a district in the state.Till June 19, Bengaluru Urban was in the third position, after Kalaburagi and Udupi. But it is now it is in the first position. Even the daily growth rate of positive cases has increased in the last five days from 5.4% to 12.3%.

Doctors say it is time for a self-imposed lockdown. “It is likely the community transmission is on and the onus is on us to go for a self-imposed lockdown,” said Dr Manohar K N, Consultant Physician, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.Dr Anil Kumar, Professor of Medicine, MS Ramaiah Hospital, said, “There is a surge in cases in Bengaluru and whoever can manage should stay at home at least for three weeks.”

Dr Vishal Rao, a member of Covid Consultative Group, said, “Right now, the virus is ‘social’ and we shouldn’t complement it. We need to be cautious and stay home and take precautions while going out.”Giridhara R Babu, Professor, Head, Life Course Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, Public Health Foundation of India, said, “We need to follow the Japan way, where there was no lockdown imposed, but three Cs were followed – avoiding Closed Spaces with poor ventilation, Crowded places with many people and Close-contact settings such as close-range conversations.”

Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Cardiovascular Sciences and member of Covid task force, said, “For the last 10 days we have seen the number of cases increasing and it’s peaking. Wearing a mask should be made compulsory. Right now there is a surge in ILI cases and weather is also playing a role. People need to be more careful.”