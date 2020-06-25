KSLTA shuts down till July 10 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association has decided to shut down for two weeks. The state body took this decision during their late night meeting on Wednesday and has decided to reopen the facility on July 10.

“We have decided to shut down temporarily. Many clubs in the city have also done so. It is very important to support the government in the fight against covid as the numbers are increasing in Bengaluru as well,” Sunil Yajaman, KSLTA joint secretary, told this daily.

The KSLTA had opened their tennis courts with strict guidelines in the last week of May for two hours in the morning and evening, during twhich, the footfall was minimal.

Also, a Karnataka Golf Association member being tested positive on Tuesday has acted as a trigger for KSLTA shutters to come down. However, the tennis body has taken the stance of shutting down as a precautionary measure with around 450 plus containment zones in Bengaluru as well.

“Though the turnout since we opened KSLTA might not have been massive in the last few weeks, we have to keep in mind that some of them travel from different parts of the city. It is always better to take some precautions,” concluded Yajaman.