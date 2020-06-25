STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VK Sasikala not due for release anytime soon, clarify Bengaluru prison authorities

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran are lodged in the central prison located in Parappana Agrahara, after they were convicted and awarded a four year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central Prison authorities refuted claims that expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala could be released anytime soon, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Sources in the prison department said that they generally have a list of inmates who are due for release in the next 30 days and Sasikala's name had not yet made it to the list yet.

"There are several aspects that need to be taken into account while releasing a convict. The number of days they are eligible for remission, special remission granted by senior officers and the number of days they have availed parole, everything will be counted while releasing them.

"As per the Karnataka Prison Rules, three days remission per month for good behaviour, discipline and scrupulous attention to all prison regulations is granted, while other three days per month for industry and performance of allotted work is granted.  Besides, under special remission, the Superintendent can grant 30 days remission in a year and the IG 60 days. These needs to be taken into consideration while releasing a convict. By all probability, she may be released next month or August," an official said.

However, Chief Superintendent of the prison, Sheshamurthy, told The New Indian Express  that the release date for Sasikala and two others in the case has not yet been decided.

"I don't think they are due for release at least for the next 30 days," he added.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran are lodged in the central prison located in Parappana Agrahara, after they were convicted and awarded a four year jail term in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme
Court in February, 2017.

