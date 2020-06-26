STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY calls for meeting with Bengaluru MLAs, MPs on Friday

To appeal to all parties for joint effort to contain spread of Covid

Published: 26th June 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa with DyCM Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ministers R Ashoka, V Somanna, B Sriramulu, Byrathi Basavaraj and others at a meeting on Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an all-party meeting of elected representatives and ministers from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts on Friday.

With opposition leaders like JDS legislative party chief HD Kumaraswamy demanding a 20-day lockdown over increasing coronavirus infections, Yediyurappa hopes to take representatives of all parties into confidence for a joint effort to contain the spread. The meeting is also aimed at convincing opposition MLAs to work with the government with their resources pooled together.

The State Government is not keen on implementing a blanket lockdown in Bengaluru but has been criticised by opposition leaders. “The meeting is aimed at ensuring a joint effort in containing the spread and assuring MLAs of Bengaluru of full government support. In turn, the MLAs will also have to take responsibility for their respective constituencies and work in cooperation with the government to address concerns of citizens and ensure there is no inconvenience at the local level. Their suggestions will also be taken on how to tackle the situation,” said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister.

During a meeting on Thursday, Yediyurappa is said to have instructed the state machinery to prepare logistics and facilities in terms of a 15-day cycle. “The CM has asked officials and ministers to keep beds, ventilators, quarantine facilities ready for the next 15 days and revise them every 15 days depending on the predictions of patients and incoming travellers. Officials have also been instructed to set up Covid care facilities and quarantine facilities in places such as Palace Grounds if need be,” said a source.

During Friday’s meeting, the government hopes to convince MLAs and MPs of all parties that a lockdown is not necessary nor an option currently. The government is not keen on disrupting economic activities or examinations under way in the State at least for the next 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 cases BS Yediyurappa Bengaluru
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp