BSY calls for meeting with Bengaluru MLAs, MPs on Friday

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an all-party meeting of elected representatives and ministers from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts on Friday.

With opposition leaders like JDS legislative party chief HD Kumaraswamy demanding a 20-day lockdown over increasing coronavirus infections, Yediyurappa hopes to take representatives of all parties into confidence for a joint effort to contain the spread. The meeting is also aimed at convincing opposition MLAs to work with the government with their resources pooled together.

The State Government is not keen on implementing a blanket lockdown in Bengaluru but has been criticised by opposition leaders. “The meeting is aimed at ensuring a joint effort in containing the spread and assuring MLAs of Bengaluru of full government support. In turn, the MLAs will also have to take responsibility for their respective constituencies and work in cooperation with the government to address concerns of citizens and ensure there is no inconvenience at the local level. Their suggestions will also be taken on how to tackle the situation,” said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister.

During a meeting on Thursday, Yediyurappa is said to have instructed the state machinery to prepare logistics and facilities in terms of a 15-day cycle. “The CM has asked officials and ministers to keep beds, ventilators, quarantine facilities ready for the next 15 days and revise them every 15 days depending on the predictions of patients and incoming travellers. Officials have also been instructed to set up Covid care facilities and quarantine facilities in places such as Palace Grounds if need be,” said a source.

During Friday’s meeting, the government hopes to convince MLAs and MPs of all parties that a lockdown is not necessary nor an option currently. The government is not keen on disrupting economic activities or examinations under way in the State at least for the next 15 days.