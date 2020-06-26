BSY to inaugurate new NIMHANS campus on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the north campus of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Kyalasanahalli, near Byrathi in KR Puram Hobli, on Friday according to an official statement. Residents of the northern parts of Bengaluru will be able to access out patient, in patient, and counselling services for trauma and mental health, at the new campus -- which is set to be completed in a year’s time -- instead of travelling all the way to its current premises on Hosur Road. Yediyurappa will also launch e-Manas, a web-based platform developed by NIMHANS and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

The platform will be accessible to all public and private mental health professionals and establishments in Karnataka. The key features of the solution include a state-wide registry of all facilities and professionals providing mental health care with online registration, recording of basic health records of patients, access to patient health records by registered professionals with the consent of patients, facilities for patients and caregivers to register grievances, and integration with other health services like Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Karnataka, 104, 108, etc., the release said. The platform will also maintain basic medical records (BMR) of patients seeking OPD and IPD services.

“This web solution brings all the stakeholders together such as Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, Karnataka State Mental Health Review Board, all public and private mental health care establishments, mental health professionals (psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, mental health nurses), persons with mental illness and their caregivers,” the institute added.