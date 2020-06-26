STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY to inaugurate new NIMHANS campus on Friday

The platform will be accessible to all public and private mental health professionals and establishments in Karnataka.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the north campus of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Kyalasanahalli, near Byrathi in KR Puram Hobli, on Friday according to an official statement. Residents of the northern parts of Bengaluru will be able to access out patient, in patient, and counselling services for trauma and mental health, at the new campus -- which is set to be completed in a year’s time -- instead of travelling all the way to its current premises on Hosur Road. Yediyurappa will also launch e-Manas, a web-based platform developed by NIMHANS and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

The platform will be accessible to all public and private mental health professionals and establishments in Karnataka. The key features of the solution include a state-wide registry of all facilities and professionals providing mental health care with online registration, recording of basic health records of patients, access to patient health records by registered professionals with the consent of patients, facilities for patients and caregivers to register grievances, and integration with other health services like Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Karnataka, 104, 108, etc., the release said. The platform will also maintain basic medical records (BMR) of patients seeking OPD and IPD services.

“This web solution brings all the stakeholders together such as Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, Karnataka State Mental Health Review Board, all public and private mental health care establishments, mental health professionals (psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, mental health nurses), persons with mental illness and their caregivers,” the institute added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp