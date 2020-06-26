STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC to BBMP: Ensure food for needy in containment zones

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the BBMP to ensure that food packets and essentials are provided to the needy in containment zones in the city.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:09 AM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the BBMP to ensure that food packets and essentials are provided to the needy in containment zones in the city. It said that if the BBMP failed to do so, the affected persons could approach the court for compensation from the civic body.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna passed this order after it was informed that the number of containment zones crossed 400 in the city. The court was hearing a batch of PIL cases filed to address various issues arising due to Covid-19. The bench ordered the civic body to file its compliance report by July 1.

In addition to this, the bench ordered the BBMP to state what mechanism it has created through which citizens in containment zones can approach for their needs. It also asked the civic body to give special care to pregnant women and senior citizens in containment zones. Meanwhile, the State government informed the court that it has modified the policy on June 19 making it mandatory for migrant workers to report at mustering centres to go back to their states.

The bench directed the Union government to provide data of trains provided by the railways to the State from June 9 till date after the apex court’s directions for transportation of migrant workers. It said the State government must clarify whether the remaining migrant workers will be treated on par with those who left before June 24.

