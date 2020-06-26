Heavy rain brings down Vrishabhavathi valley wall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The retaining wall of Vrishabhavathi Valley on Mysuru Road near Mylasandra, collapsed on Thursday evening. Commuters panicked as they were reminded of the time it had collapsed in the past. Traffic police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials had to rush to the spot to take control of the situation. “The walls along the valley are very vulnerable. Government officials do not do a good job. This is evident as each time the city gets thundershowers, the wall collapses, ” said locals.

BBMP officials said the wall collapsed around 5.30 pm. “Since the road belongs to NHAI, they will have to fix the wall. We have informed them. However, to prevent any untoward incidents, we have placed barricades and are keeping sand bags to ensure the water level does not rise further. At present, the water level is 10 feet below the road level,” a BBMP engineer from Mysuru Road told TNIE. The locals around Mysuru Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri said that many times they had informed BBMP officials about the cracks in the wall, but nothing had been done.