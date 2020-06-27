STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

22 BMTC staffers test positive, but not a single passenger traced

As of Friday, 22 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employees have tested positive for Covid, but not a single passenger has been traced.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Two women BMTC bus conductors wear face shields distributed by Mrs India Karnataka team in Bengaluru on Friday | meghana Sastry

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As of Friday, 22 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employees have tested positive for Covid, but not a single passenger has been traced. The cases include two conductors, three driver-cum-conductors and seven drivers; six new cases were reported on Friday alone.  Five employees were discharged from hospital, and 17 are active cases currently. The corporation has decided to conduct random testing of all employees, starting with those above 50, and displaying symptoms. The other employees who tested positive include assistant traffic inspectors and traffic constables working with BMTC.

Arundhathi Chandrashekar, nodal officer in-charge of community surveillance, earlier said the team will put out notifications on the route number and timings to find the contacts of the infected staffers. Currently, the team’s contact tracing method is through mobile towers. For this, the person has to remain at one point for at least 15 minutes, to trace mobile networks. However, the bus is never stagnant until it reaches a bus stop. “There is no other means of tracking contacts, apart from the primary and secondary contacts themselves coming forward,” she said.

Dr Srinivas G, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban, said, “It is very difficult to track passengers since we don’t have their mobile numbers. Passengers need to come forward.” Dr Giridhar Babu, member of the Covid expert committee, said, “Contact tracing of every individual is difficult.

Karnataka was known to be best in tracing but that could come down now, since there is free movement. The best way is to conduct weekly ILI surveys.” BMTC can bring in initiatives such as scanning Aadhaar card of passengers or collecting details, but it is time consuming, he said. “In India, physical distancing is near-impossible, so wearing masks should be made mandatory.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMTC staff covid 19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp