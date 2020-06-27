Birders throw Covid safety to the winds, get barred from Valley School

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Valley School is no more an option for bird watchers as the forest department has stopped entry of people into the area. The decision has been taken in wake of trespassing and due to Covid-19 outbreak. Some bird watchers took to social media to post their disappointment, while others started looking for alternative places for bird watching.

Deepa Mohan, a bird watcher, said it has been around a week since entry to the area has been stopped. Forest Department officials have stopped birders because of the increased crowding in the area. People do not go to Valley School, but take the path along the school boundary to go bird watching. It is one of the most popular spots of South Bengaluru and around 150- 200 species of birds can be sighted year-round. After birders were denied entry, they have started making a beeline for the forest department office with letters seeking special permission. The department has said permission to enter the area can be given only for research.

Forest officials said even before the orders were issued to stop people, some influential groups had barred the entry of others, using their name. “We have stopped entry because many people had started to trespass and enter BM Kaval forest, where entry is prohibited. Another reason why entry has been stopped is because of Covid19, too many people were gathering and we cannot take any chances,” DCF Anthony M said.