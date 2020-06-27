STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Drinking water for every house in 3 years’

The Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Department will provide drinking water to every household in rural Karnataka in the coming three years, said RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa.

For representational purposes  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Department will provide drinking water to every household in rural Karnataka in the coming three years, said RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa. Addressing ZP CEOs and chief engineers here on Friday, Eshwarappa said there are more than 90 lakh houses in rural areas of which 25 lakh are receiving water at their doorstep.

“In order to provide water to the remaining 65 lakh houses, the State government will take an initiative under Jal Jeevan Mission. The State is taking up this project under the slogan Mane Manege Gange (Ganga to every house), and a blueprint for for it is ready” he added. The project is estimated to cost `4,000 crore, which will be shared by the State and Central governments, the minister said, adding that the work will commence in August.

