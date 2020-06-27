Foundation laid for NIMHANS north campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa remotely performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of NIMHANS’ north campus on Friday, in the virtual presence of Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Director Dr B N Gangadhar. The 40-acre campus at Kyalasanahalli will include the OPD and a trauma care centre.

The e-Manas web portal, that will provide integrated mental health services, was also launched. “The portal will allow patients’ health information to be accessed by their doctor with their consent, at any time and any clinic or hospital, thus significantly improving the quality of medical care that can be provided,” Dr Gangadhar said.