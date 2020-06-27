STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Passport Seva Kendras at post offices still shut

An official said discussions are on between MEA and Postal Department to reopen PPSKs soon.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Passport Seva Kendra on Lalbagh Road in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The delay in reopening the 23 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the state has been inconveniencing the public. Before the lockdown came into effect on March 25, these post offices were handling an average of 1,150 passport applications per day.S Rajendra Kumar, Postmaster General, Headquarter Region, Bengaluru, said, “It is a policy decision taken by our Board. So, we are yet to open them.”

An official said discussions are on between MEA and Postal Department to reopen PPSKs soon. “The inability of post offices to ensure social distancing has been cited as the reason. But all other activities are on. It does not make sense to keep this section alone closed,” the source said.Asked about the response, Regional Passport Officer, Bharath Kumar Kuthati, said, “We are only getting 500 to 600 applications per day as compared to nearly 3,000 till March.” He said, “We opened our back office at the head office Koramangala on Monday.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp