Staffer tests positive, top cop’s office sealed for three days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office on Infantry Road has been sealed after one of the staffers tested Covid-positive on Friday. It will remain shut from June 27 to 29.A senior police officer from the administrative department, in a media release, stated that almost the entire staff has been asked to work from home, while some have told to work from sub-divisions of DCP’s offices.

It is said that one of the staffers, who recently reported for duty at Anti-Terror Cell (ATC), tested positive on Friday, and officials took a decision to seal the premises after the media got wind of it. Earlier, a function for Drug Observation Day too was held on the premises on Friday. The staff has not been asked to go on quarantine. Only a few staffers have been asked to come to the police control room situated in the same building.