Student body shows the way on online classes

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Student Community has written to the education department on ways to conduct online classes for students, while addressing the problems. The student body has conducted a survey in the city with 23,000 responses stating the obstacles they are facing with regard to online classes such as access to technology, issues related to mental health and admission and exams.

At least 77% of the students surveyed highlighted lack of accessibility with either no equipment, or facing internet connectivity issues. The survey suggested a resource portal containing study material, worksheets and other resources for every institution that would be accessible to students. With some teachers lack adequate knowledge to conduct online classes, they “could be properly trained through orientation programmes,” the report stated.

On Friday, the student body made a presentation before the Samagra Sikshana Karnataka, the committee established under the education department for online learning. “The presentation has been approved and forwarded to the department for further analysis,” said Dhruv Jatti, member of BSC.