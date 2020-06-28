STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid takes the sting off Bengaluru police force

A senior police officer from the Madiwala police station said that 73 staffers at the station have been quarantined after a few policemen tested positive.

A policeman guards the gates of Traffic Management Centre in Bengaluru on Saturday. The building was sealed after one tested Covid-positive | PANDARINATH B

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many police stations sealed across the city after staffers tested positive for Covid-19, some officials have been shifted to neighbouring stations, while others have been placed at temporary kiosks outside the sealed stations. So far, the coronavirus has infected 123 policemen and killed four in the city.

The station now has a kiosk and those manning it have been told not to come in contact with the public or other staffers. Another police officer from the Central division said that when Cubbon Park PS was sealed, the staffers were asked to work from the Vidhana Soudha police station.

The Traffic Management Centre (TMC), which was shut on Friday, has been sealed till June 30 after a constable tested positive. An order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda stated that the control room will be functional with minimum staff. The entry is banned for other staffers and public.

Soon after the positive report arrived, BBMP officials fumigated the TMC compound and officials were sent back home. The police commissioner’s office was sealed on Friday evening after an Anti-Terrorist Cell constable tested positive. Four police stations at Madiwala, Suddaguntepalya, Hebbagodi and Suryanagar were sealed for three days after a constable from each station tested positive on Saturday. Those tested positive have been admitted to private Covid hospitals.

