STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Forgot to wear your mask? Face an FIR

You will no longer be merely caught, penalised and sent home for not wearing a mask.

Published: 28th June 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru police urge people to wear masks on Saturday |PANDARINATH B

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: You will no longer be merely caught, penalised and sent home for not wearing a mask. The city police have teamed up with BBMP marshals to bring people to book for violating the norms. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), police and health department officials have collectively decided to take legal action against violators.

“With sufficient awareness created, there is no excuse for people to say they do not understand the rules or are not aware of them. No more leniency will be shown, now on stern action will be taken,” said a senior health official. Retd. Col Rajbeer Singh, head of marshals said that in the last two days, two FIRs had been lodged -- one in Dasarahalli limits and the other in Bommanahalli limits.

“Two constables from each of the 61 law and order police stations in the city will work with marshals to catch people for not wearing masks and not maintaining phsyical distance,” he said. At some locations, sub inspectors, inspectors and even DCPs have started to stand with the marshals to take on violators and violent offenders.

“We do not want to file FIRs against all, but those who misbehave with marshals, abuse them, get physical and argue, will be dealt with sternly,” a senior police official said. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao took to social media to inform citizens that commercial establishments will be raided and that legal action taken against violators. With this, many organisations have decided to take punitive action against employees for not wearing masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru mask
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp