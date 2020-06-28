Forgot to wear your mask? Face an FIR

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You will no longer be merely caught, penalised and sent home for not wearing a mask. The city police have teamed up with BBMP marshals to bring people to book for violating the norms. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), police and health department officials have collectively decided to take legal action against violators.

“With sufficient awareness created, there is no excuse for people to say they do not understand the rules or are not aware of them. No more leniency will be shown, now on stern action will be taken,” said a senior health official. Retd. Col Rajbeer Singh, head of marshals said that in the last two days, two FIRs had been lodged -- one in Dasarahalli limits and the other in Bommanahalli limits.

“Two constables from each of the 61 law and order police stations in the city will work with marshals to catch people for not wearing masks and not maintaining phsyical distance,” he said. At some locations, sub inspectors, inspectors and even DCPs have started to stand with the marshals to take on violators and violent offenders.

“We do not want to file FIRs against all, but those who misbehave with marshals, abuse them, get physical and argue, will be dealt with sternly,” a senior police official said. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao took to social media to inform citizens that commercial establishments will be raided and that legal action taken against violators. With this, many organisations have decided to take punitive action against employees for not wearing masks.