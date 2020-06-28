HC frames guidelines on aid to accident victims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Saturday laid down guidelines for the release of compensation deposited with the judiciary to beneficiaries who include road accident victims, industrial workers, and land losers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that due to Covid restrictions, litigants could not receive payments for the past three months and issued guidelines for the speedy release of compensation which has already been deposited in the judicial accounts of Khajane-2.

The bench said courts could not restrict the number of payments per day, and directed the government to ensure quick access to servers which are often inaccessible. The court said that in matrimonial cases, maintenance payments could be made via RTGS transfers, or other direct payment methods between the parties concerned.