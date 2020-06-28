STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc reports first Covid19 case, stops re-entry of students

The patient’s family is in 14-day quarantine on the campus.

Published: 28th June 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science has suspended its plans to resume academic activities after its first Covid-19 positive case was reported recently. Institute authorities said a resident of the faculty quarters area tested positive on June 24 and has been hospitalised.

The patient’s family is in 14-day quarantine on the campus. The BBMP authorities have sealed off the building, declared it a containment zone and are tracing the patient’s primary and secondary contacts. The announcement, which came on Friday, has left 839 PhD students, who were to return to the campus between June 29 and July 15, in a quandry.

“Doctoral research students are losing valuable time,” a researcher told TNSE. “This has been a harrowing experience. Students are taking three days to travel to Bengaluru, only to suddenly get an email during the journey that they won’t be allowed to enter the campus,” said a student. Institute Registrar K V S Hari did not respond to queries. A batch of 1,181 students from Karnataka and elsewhere were to return to the campus by June 20, and the rest by August 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp