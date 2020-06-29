STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP not sanitising COVID- hit homes: Citizens

Residents complain authorities also skip home quarantine sticker; no guidelines issued by BBMP on trash disposal
 

Published: 29th June 2020 02:06 AM

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha

Sanitising efforts at Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha. (File photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Ranjani madhavan And Iffath fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Residents of apartments and those living in localities with independent houses complain that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is not sanitising the apartment floors or independent houses when a Covid-19 case is reported from there. 

They also complain that home quarantine sticker for primary contacts is not put in some cases. The wife, a positive patient, who lives in an apartment, told TNIE on condition of anonymity, that no BBMP officials came to sanitise her floor. “I took the help of my neighbours and the security guard who sanitised the corridor and the lift. There are also no guidelines given to us by BBMP on trash disposal, as we are on home quarantine.

For several days, the garbage was piling up at home and we could not sleep because of the mosquitoes,” she complained. Even while a positive case was reported on Thursday near his home in Chamarajapet, Vijay Umashankar saw no sign of anyone coming to sanitise his neighbour’s house. “It has been four days since a senior citizen with Covid-19 was admitted to a hospital but his house has not been sanitised. I raised the issue with the local health officer and corporator but despite promises, no one turned up to help. There is talk of community spread and we are scared,” Vijay said.

Arun Kumar, a resident of an apartment in Malleswaram, also faced a similar situation. “BBMP does not have the capacity to sanitise all places, which is why we residents did it ourselves for the particular floor from where the case was reported and the entire building, multiple times,” Arun said. Chitra, a resident of Seshadripuram, said that independent homes with Covid-19 cases are not being barricaded in several parts of ward 94.

Randeep D, special commissioner, solid waste management and in-charge of public health, said, “The protocol is that once a person tests positive, immediately after shifting the patient, the place in front of the apartment and the common areas need to be sanitised. We cannot do it inside their house, but we need to do it from outside. If it isn’t carried out, a complaint should be given to the zonal heads of junior health inspectors, who will then take care of it.”

