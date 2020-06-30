STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops turn blind eye to online harassment plaint

She was then directed to the Cyber cell in Cubbon Park, where she was told that her case didn't involve child pornography or gangrape, hence, was not worthy of a complaint.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:02 AM

Hacking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Tania Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In this internet-dependent new normal times, there has been an increase in online harassment and cyber crimes. However, the police seem to be ill-equipped to deal with the increasing cases. 27-year-old Ayushi (name changed), who had to deal with online stalking and threats, was further harassed when she sought help from the police. “I was stalked by one of my ex-colleagues on social media. He went to the extent of sending messages to my boss, father and friends,” she said.

She approached Viveknagar Police Station to file a complaint. “A lady constable first told me not to go ahead with the FIR as it is a tedious process. After making me wait for over an hour, she told me that the IT guy was not available, so the complaint cannot be registered,” she said. 

She was then directed to the Cyber cell in Cubbon Park, where she was told that her case didn’t involve child pornography or gangrape, hence, was not worthy of a complaint. “They do this to de-motivate you from reporting such crimes,” she lamented.Ayushi could finally file a complaint after the Director General of Police took a note of the issue following a LinkedIn post.Rafeek KM, Inspector at Viveknagar police station tolf TNIE,  “Initially, we did not get a clear picture of the case. Later, when it was explained clearly, the case was registered,” he said.  

