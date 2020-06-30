On course with new lessons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If your plans to learn music could not fructify during the lockdown, there is still time. City-based production and training company From Mug to Mike is set to commence its second online session from July 5. The first online version, spread across five weekends in May-June, had witnessed participants from India as well as abroad.

Founder Sunil Koshy says he is holding one-to-one sessions focusing on theory and exercises, besides group sessions. “During the 30-minute one-on-one sessions, I also cater to participants’ queries, and focus on how to approach a song, for which I provide a detailed format. I encourage them to sing in different languages and genres,” says Koshy, adding that he also wants to bring people out of comfort zones and break the language barrier. “I had a participant who would sing only in Malayalam but she has now picked up Hindi,” he says.

Koshy has also come up with an online Riyaaz Challenge Series spread across four Sundays starting from July 5. “Though many people learn music, they find it tough to cope on a daily basis despite being committed. That’s where I guide them. I have scheduled it at 6am to bring in that discipline,” he says.

