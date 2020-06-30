Simran Ahuja By

BENGALURU: City outskirts like Devanahalli, Avalahalli State Forest, TK Falls and Kundura Betta seem to be replacing malls, movie theatres and pubs as the new hangout spots for Bengalureans, who don’t mind going the extra mile for safety

Before the pandemic began, Roshan Seo often hung out with his friends at a football ground in JP Nagar or Jayanagar. But due to obvious safety concerns, the 20-year-old has no longer been able to do this. An increased urge to step outdoors, however, led him to search for places with scenic views in and around Bengaluru. Since the beginning of the month, Seo has now been on three day-trips with his friends, one even involving riding 82km to reach Barachukki Waterfalls. “I never knew there were such beautiful spots in and around the city. And since they are relatively isolated, it’s easier to practise social distancing with my friends here,” says the college student, pointing out that though some places may be out of bounds during specific hours, one can still find quiet spots nearby to have a good time.

Seo is not the only one venturing to the great outdoors since the lifting of lockdown norms. Far-flung places seem to be replacing malls, movie theatres and pubs as the new hangout spots for Bengalureans, who don’t mind going the extra mile, literally, for their safety.

The added bonus? A pleasing view after weeks of being locked down at home, with rock climbing at Devanahalli or Chikkaballapura, cycling at Avalahalli State Forest, or mini hikes at TK Falls or Kundura Betta emerging as popular favourites. For Lokesh Sanghi, the openness of the space and lack of crowds was convincing enough to make him leave the bubble of home. Since the first weekend of June, the 23-year-old has been to Avalahalli State Forest four times. “On weekdays, I see maybe five others there and on weekends, there are 10 or so visitors. It definitely helps me feel safer,” he says.

This love for the outdoors has also resulted in an increased sale of cycles. Rohan Kini, founder of Bumsonthesaddle, a bicycle store in Jayanagar, has observed a three-fold growth in sales in the past month. “Some seem to be getting into it for fitness, others to enjoy scenic rides. Overall, people seem to be realising the fun behind cycling with friends,” he says. Mahesh Nandeeshaiah, founder of Avathi Outdoors – a venture that curates outdoor experiences – is also seeing more people showing an interest in such activities.

Having recently hosted a rock climbing workshop for a limited group of six, Nandeeshaiah shares that 30-40 people enquired about details for the outing. “Before the pandemic, we only had 10 or 15 people asking us about a workshop. While they are still hesitant to try overnight camping trips, they are more at ease with the idea of a half-day trip with small groups of five or six others,” he adds.

For Rony Geo Alex, who recently went hiking on a trail at Avalahalli State Forest, the vast openness didn’t just give him a sense of physical safety but mental respite as well. Recalling a day of chasing peacocks and taking in a view of sprawling hills during sunset, he says, “If you go to a mall, the sanitisers, masks and temperature checks constantly remind you of the pandemic. But at Avalahalli, I felt like a child again with the freedom to move about.”

Worth a visit

Avalahalli State Forest

TK Falls Barachukki Waterfalls Devanahalli Chikkaballapura