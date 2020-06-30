Wait in car, get a blood test at this hospital

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city hospital has begun offering blood sample collection as a drive-through facility in a bid to minimise physical contact. Columbia Asia Hospital began the service on June 24 at its Sarjapur and Whitefield hospitals. “We recently started the drive-through blood test facility to ensure safe, convenient, and quick blood sample collection for patients. A technician or nurse wearing protective gear will collect samples from patients seated in their vehicles, just outside the hospital building,” said Manisha Kumar, general manager, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road branch.

“Registration and billing will also be done on the spot. Reports will be emailed to patients. No appointment is required,” she added.Blood samples are used to detect Typhoid, Dengue and other chronic and lifestyle diseases related to kidney, liver and heart.

The hospital said that depending on the requirement, they would expand this facility to other branches. This facility does not include taking throat and nasal swabs for Covid testing, which is done after a patient is taken to a doctor at the hospital’s flu clinic. The clinic is located outside the hospital.