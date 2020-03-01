Home Cities Bengaluru

Singer Sushmitha’s death: Police arrest husband, kin

The accused switched off mobile phones to avoid being tracked

Published: 01st March 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sushmitha and Sharath on their wedding

Sushmitha and Sharath on their wedding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 12-day search launched by Annapurneshwarinagar police ended on Saturday with the arrests of Sharath Kumar, his aunt and sister, who allegedly harassed Sushmitha HS and pushed singer to suicide. Based on a tip-off, police interrogated their relatives. They revealed that Kumar, a manager in a car showroom on Lavelle Road, his aunt Vaidehi and sister Geetha, were holed up at their relatives’ house in Pandavapura in Mandya district. They have been handed over to judicial custody.

Sushmitha, (26) had left a death note before hanging herself at her motherhouse in Malagala near on February 17. Her mother Meenakshi filed a case against Kumar and his family who allegedly harassed her daughter every day for dowry. They would beat her and send her out of the house asking her to return with the money. “They had gone to several places before taking shelter at their relatives house where they were nabbed. Three of them had not used mobile phones since the incident came to light. They switched off all the phones so that the police could not track them through tower locations,” a senior police officer said.

Kumar told police that he had purchased a flat in Kaggalipura by paying Rs 58 lakh and was unable to pay the EMI. So he harassed Sushmitha for money. “He kicked her out of the house at midnight a couple of times. He never thought she would end her life. When the incident came to light, he called some friends who helped him escape from the city,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dowry harassment suicide arrest
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp