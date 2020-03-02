She for science 

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite growing numbers taking to studying and pursuing science-related fields, women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) are still far and few. This was the topic of discussion at an afternoon organised by the British Deputy High Commission ahead of Women’s Day. 
Janaka Pushpanathan, director, South India, pointed out that having women in science not only adds to diversity but also provides new context.

“Women have to tirelessly keep proving who  they are and show everyone that they are cut out for the scientific world. It’s often found that women start pursuing STEM but don’t continue pursing it, “she said. Agreed IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who pointed out that very few women are urban architects or planners, who don’t pursue a career in these fields. “While infrastructure is being planned, women are often not involved. For instance, government offices are designed for men who outnumber women,” she said, adding that access for menstruating women is among the points to be noted. 

Jahnavi Phalke, founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru, was at a leadership summit two weeks ago where top women participated and discussed issues of work-life balance. “These were senior women in leadership roles, all of them in their mid-to-late 50s facing the same issues – balancing family life and their work,” she said.  

Member of the audience, Vijayalakshmi, pointed out that the global reality is that only 15-20 per cent women are in the global workforce. “There is a lot of stereotyping. Women often don’t get  jobs that are well-paid,” she said, adding, “I’m hoping that things change 10 years later and no one talks about a job that requires travel as a man’s job.”  While India has made progress in terms of gender equality, British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford said there is more that can be done, just as there is much to be done in the UK too. “The British government is very supportive of women’s issues. International issues like tackling violence and conflict are also being tackled,” said Pilmore-Bedford. 

