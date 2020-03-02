Home Cities Bengaluru

This Bengaluru ‘Singham’ doesn’t roar, but smiles

An attempt to transfer him from here by the department forced them to backtrack following public outrage.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bhaskar is a popular figure at Suranjan Das Road Junction

Bhaskar is a popular figure at Suranjan Das Road Junction. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The moment one nears the junction at Suranjan Das Road during peak morning and evening hours, one witnesses a heart-warming scene, something not commonly seen on Bengaluru’s traffic-choked streets. In place of the road rage incidents one often encounters, it is waves, smiles and hellos from many zipping past or waiting in the traffic. All these gestures are directed towards one individual, traffic cop Bhaskar (34), popularly referred to as ‘Singham Bhaskar’, who manages the unruly traffic with a smile.

This reporter spent some time at the junction of this jampacked road that leads to Old Madras Road. You see bus drivers wave from their seats, conductors move near the doors to exchange a word with him in passing while children seated in school buses rush to one side of the bus whose windows face the cop to scream gaily, “Good morning uncle!”

`Singham junction’ loudly announces the conductor of a BMTC bus which stopped there. The cop, meanwhile, was helping a senior citizen cross the road by stopping vehicles from all sides.
He is literally a local hero who has fans all over social media. One of them even tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to recognise this Bengaluru hero.

TNIE managed to catch a few minutes with this Mysorean. “It is my 11th year at Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. I love my job and am generally a happy person and I guess it shows on my face,” he says with his characteristic smile. Asked how he manages to stay cool under the searing heat, Bhaskar adds, “Getting angry is not going to help. After all what is there in life? I am just nice to everyone and in return all are nice to me!”

The cop concedes that public love gives him much energy. “My weekly off is on Sundays. If I am on leave for a couple of days, worried public call up the traffic police station. Young women have even proposed to me here,” says this bachelor, who lives on his own in the vicinity of his station.

An attempt to transfer him from here by the department forced them to backtrack following public outrage. He is all set to be promoted as a head constable shortly.

Among the delighted commuters is S Thirupurasundari, employed in a multinational firm, who crosses the junction while going to her workspot in Halasuru daily., “It surprises me that someone doing such a tough job can have such a beautiful attitude to work every single day.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suranjan Das Road Singham junction
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp