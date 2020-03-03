Home Cities Bengaluru

26-year-old TV actress in Bengaluru files plaint, says she was drugged, raped

The accused claimed to be a film producer, had befriended her on the pretext of offering a role in a movie

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old television actress has filed a rape and cheating case against a man who claimed to be a film producer. The woman had filed a private complaint with the court, which then directed the Amruthahalli police to register an FIR.

According to the complaint, the woman was acting in serials. In 2013, the accused, Sangameshwar Patil (44), a resident of Shapur Nagar in Hyderabad, contacted her over the phone and became close to her on the pretext of offering a role in a movie.

In 2013 September, he asked her to come to Hyderabad as there was an opportunity for the role of a heroine. When she went there, he picked her up in a car and took her to a hotel.

After drinking a juice, she fell unconscious and when she regained consciousness, she found herself naked and realised that Patil had raped her. When she confronted him, he had tried to pacify her.

“He had not contacted her for a long time after the incident but called her again in 2014. He asked her to come and meet him in Goa. When she refused, he allegedly threatened that he had her nude photos and videos and that he would upload them to the internet if she did not meet him. Scared by this, she went to Goa, where he allegedly sexually harassed her. There, the complainant asked him to marry her and he had given consent for the same. Even after this, she had gone to Mumbai for a photoshoot and even there he allegedly harassed her again,” the police said.

“The complainant has stated that he was already married and had two children when she checked his e-mail. When she questioned him about it, he allegedly threatened that he will get her murdered by supari
killers. A few days later, the wife of the accused contacted her and asked her to come to Hyderabad and they could sort out the issue. When she went there, the couple allegedly filed a false criminal case against her,” the police added.

Amruthahalli police have registered an FIR against Patil and are on the lookout for the accused.

