Bengaluru

Coronavirus scare: Intel allows techie's roommate to work from home 

State health officials have swung into action and are tracking down individuals who have possibly come in contact with the Telangana techie who tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Police security at isolation ward building entry gate in Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday, an email sent from the roommate of the Telangana-based techie affected by a coronavirus, was leaked on social media. In the email to his company, Intel, the roommate requested to work from home so he can get himself checked for any possible infection.

"The health and wellbeing of our workers is our top priority. An Intel employee in Bengaluru has potentially been exposed and is currently under quarantine in accordance with government requirements. We’re monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and working to ensure that our employees have the information and resources they need to stay safe and informed.

"In India, we have implemented precautionary measures such as travel and event restrictions, visitor screenings at all our offices, increased frequency of office sanitization, and work-from-home provisions,” Intel told TNIE.

The email sent by the employee reads,"As per recent news, the corona affected Telangana techie (Bangalore based) was my flatmate. As the news is recent, I've to get myself checked for any infection which may have occurred during his short stay here. I'll be taking a sick leave today as this is of urgent matters. Until reports arrive I would like to be working from home for the safety of the team and site members."

TAGS
coronavirus Bengaluru techie Intel Intel India Coronavirus India
