Action plan for AI Research Translation Park in Bengaluru to come out shortly

Yediyurappa said that the government has earmarked a grant of Rs 60 crore corpus fund for the next three years towards this.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a department of Information and Biotechnology (IT & BT) will establish an Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park in association with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in the budget announcement on Thursday.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director of IT & BT, told Express that the cluster of startups companies working in the field of AI will get a boost with Park. The allocations towards research and technology showcase the importance that the government attaches to disruptive technology.

He said an Action Plan will come out regarding the AI Research Translation Park shortly.

Among the other research-related allocation, Rs 353 crore has been allocated for setting up Centers of Excellence under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), in Government Tool Room and Training Centres at Belagavi, Hubbali, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Tumakuru and Harihara. Appointments to 12,600 students in the next five years.

The Government has also earmarked Rs 20 crore for enhancing the capacity of Service Centers in Government Tool Room and Training Centre, Bengaluru for the manufacture of spare parts required by prestigious institutions like ISRO, HAL etc.

A Centre of Agro-Innovation has planned Rs 20 crore and will be in line with the Bengaluru Bio-Innovation Centre (BBC).

In collaboration with the World Economic Forum Davos, the government will establish a Centre of Excellence for “Internet of Ethical Things” and Rs 7.50 crore is allocated towards it. 

A grant of Rs 3 crore to launch ‘Acceleration programme’ in association with trade to accelerate the speed of start-ups and to help them to enter into markets.

The department of science is also drawing a roadmap and strategy to increase the contribution of Karnataka to 50 per cent in India’s bio-economy by 2025. 
 

