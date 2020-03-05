Home Cities Bengaluru

Feeling on top of the world

Having spent my life being a Bengalurean has been both my biggest blessing and challenge, since the city is an amalgamation of street and nouveau chic.

Published: 05th March 2020

By Husna Sait
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having spent my life being a Bengalurean has been both my biggest blessing and challenge, since the city is an amalgamation of street and nouveau chic. As a bridal couturier and influencer, the stress does take a toll on me and when the hustle of city life and its chaos starts to get to me, holidays are a cathartic way to rejuvenate. Being a mountain person, my dream destinations have always been ski or mountain getaways. My most memorable one was at Suvretta House, St Moritz, located in the Swiss Alps, with its glistening pristine snow slopes.

Closer to the city, however, my quick getaway  is Ooty, which is nestled in the Western Ghats 250 km away. A  five-hour scenic drive is all it takes to get away from the blaring cacophony to the  serenity of these blue mountains, called so due to the kurunji flower that bloom there once in 12 years, giving the hills its bluish tinge.

With a breathtaking pristine landscape of the slanting tea slopes, the hills are  a kaleidoscope of myriad hues, complete with a treat of breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, fabulous trekking trails, eucalyptus trees, pine tree forests, spectacular view points of the Doddabetta Peak, innumerable heritage sites, Ootacamund Club, streams, Pykara lake, Pykara waterfall, botanical gardens, rose gardens and more. Some of my favourite moments include sitting by a bonfire hearing the buzzing of the cicadas and night calls of the wildlife from the jungle under the twinkling stars. The mountain air applies a soothing balm of solitude and is a calming oasis that envelopes you like a balm.The author is a Bridal Couturier for Limited Edition.

