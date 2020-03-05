Home Cities Bengaluru

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, family go missing after dowry case filed against them

The Koramangala police are probing the case. Bansal's wife also alleged that he had sexually harassed her younger sister when he was in Delhi.  

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case of dowry harassment has been filed against Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart. 

Bansal is currently CEO of Navi Technologies, an investment company. 

Priya Bansal filed the case against her husband and in-laws Sat Prakash, Kiran Bansal and Nithin Bansal. 

She stated in her complaint that her father had spent Rs 50 lakh towards their wedding which was held in April 2008.  

Sachin also demanded Rs 11 lakh in cash instead of a car. 

He also demanded Priya transfer properties in her name to him, the complaint stated. After she refused to do so, Priya alleged she was being harassed by her in-laws since 2019. 

Upset over this, she decided to file the case.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer from Koramangala police station said, "Soon after the complaint was registered, the family left the city and we have formed a team to nab them. Since the sexual harassment incident took place in Delhi, we have asked Priya to approach Delhi police to initiate action against him."  

