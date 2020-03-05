Jesus statue, 14 crosses shifted from hillock

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Local authorities shifted a statue of Jesus Christ and 14 crosses that were allegedly illegally installed on Mahima Betta in Doddaballapura, on Tuesday. Police forces have been deployed in the area as a precaution.

Police said the tahsildar initiated action after he received complaints from some organisations that the four-acre land belonging to the panchayat was allegedly encroached upon and a prayer hall was built on the hillock. “As per the tahsildar’s request, we gave security and the statue of Jesus Christ and the 14 crosses were shifted to a church nearby,” an official said.

Police said that the local Christian community had approached the panchayat to allot land for cemetery, but the panchayat refused.