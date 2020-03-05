Software launched for IMA victims to file claims online

Home Cities Bengaluru

To make sure the claimants in the IMA case do not get harassed, an online application software has been developed for accepting claims from them.

BENGALURU: To make sure the claimants in the IMA case do not get harassed, an online application software has been developed for accepting claims from them.

Harsh Gupta, Special Officer & Competent Authority for IMA cases, said that the authority was required to call claims from erstwhile depositors of the IMA group of entities under the provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act.

“The claim application can be filed from any Bangalore One, Karnataka One centre and Seva-Sindhu Kendras in person or online. The required documents can be submitted using e-attestation along with claims or at a later date, but prior to the claim settlement. The details of authorities will be informed later,” he said.

“The details of the draft claim filing process has been put on the website imaclaims.karnataka.gov.in. The depositors can give their feedback on the website, help desk (080-46885959), WhatsApp (7975568880) or email (splocaima20@gmail.com). Based on the feedback the claim process and the claim application software will be finalised,” he said. The start date for accepting claims will be informed later and there will be 30 days to submit the claims from the start date.

Details needed
 Aadhaar authentication-based identification or identification by the designated officer based on alternate documents
 Current mobile phone number and address
 Client or customer ID given by IMA group at the time of making deposit
 Basic details of deposit including amount deposited, withdrawn, pay-outs received and amount claimed

