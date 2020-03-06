Bengaluru can breathe easy as 5 test negative for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five people, who were placed in isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) for showing probable symptoms of coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease.

One of them is an Iranian national, the second, from Telangana, is the coworker of an affected techie, the third is the techie’s roommate, and the fourth and fifth are Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, a startup has given 14 days incubation and has stated that all its employees have to work from home. “We have asked all our employees to stay indoors, and limit their family from doing the same. This is an extreme measure that Navya is proactively undertaking,” Gitika Srivastava, Founder of Navya, a city-based clinical informatics startup said.

State medical education minister Dr Sudhakar said, “Two new suspected cases from Bengaluru and one each from Udupi and Bidar have been identified, tests have been done and the results are awaited. They have been isolated.”