Metro services to be suspended on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro train services will be suspended from 7 am to 9 am on the Green Line stretch between Nagasandra and Mantri Square-Sampige Road Metro stations on Sunday (March 8), due to civil maintenance works being carried out between Mahakavi Kuvempu Road and Rajajinagar Metro stations on the Green Line.Normal services will be restored from 9 am. On the remaining portion of the Green Line between Yelachenahalli and Mantri Square-Sampige Road, train services will run as usual. Services will be normal on Purple Line too.