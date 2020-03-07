Home Cities Bengaluru

Around the world on a pair of wheels

King Richard Srinivasan gave himself the best birthday gift he could ask for.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: King Richard Srinivasan gave himself the best birthday gift he could ask for. The biking enthusiast completed his cross-country biking expedition just a day short of D-Day, which had him whizzing past three continents and 15 countries on his 250 kg Triumph Tiger. “I wanted to cover North America, South America and Australia this time,” says the 45-year-old businessman, who travelled through USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Chile and Australia, among other countries, over five months.

The journey began in USA in August last year, with Srinivasan being accompanied by his friend Vijay Narayan till Peru, after which the duo returned to India mid-October. After a two-month break, the Bengalurean embarked on a solo expedition to South America and Australia. “I usually rode for eight hours but when I had to cross a country’s borders, I only got 3-4 hours of riding time since the rest was spent on paperwork,” he explains, adding that the trip was self-funded. Ask him about his favourite country and he mentions Chile, gushing about the “ultra HD colours” of the region. But the most challenging ride was at Ushuaia, Argentina, which is often nicknamed the “End of the World.” With strong winds pushing you, lack of control over speed can cause a rider to “fly away,” explains Srinivasan, adding, “The wind can topple a lorry.”

This, however, was not his first international trip, since he took a 72-day trip from Bengaluru to London in 2018. The journey is coloured with many stories, of difficulty in getting fuel in China and riding on two-day old snow in Kyrgyzstan to acts of kindness in Russia, where a woman offered him a meal though he didn’t have the local currency. “The most loving people were in Uzbekistan, where everyone would greet you with warmth,” he recalls.

While the urge to whisk away on his bike is strong, planning is hardly spontaneous for Srinivasan, who runs a machine-manufacturing factory. “I planned for two years for the London trip and a year for the recent one,” he says. The time is spent researching bike mechanics and the regulations to be followed in each country. Srinivasan is already plotting his next escape – the last continent left for him to ride. “I can’t ride a bike through Antarctica so I want to try Africa next year. It’s just a matter of convincing my wife,” he laughs.

No speed bump too big
Srinivasan’s journey gave him a bag full of stories, but none as gripping as travelling through the 2019 Ecuadorian protests. “We carried signs saying we are two Indian riders on a motorbike trip and are trying to reach Peru. We often saw people rushing towards us with sticks and they would stop after reading that,” he recalls. “There are many moments when you wonder why you are doing what you are doing. When you look back, you feel nothing but glad to have overcome yet another challenge.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp